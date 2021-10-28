Who wins Week 8 contest between Bears and 49ers?

The Chicago Bears (3-4) are gearing up for an important conference showdown against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4), where both teams are desperate for a win to break their respective losing streaks.

The Bears are coming off a humiliating 35-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which dropped Chicago to their second straight loss. The offense looks like a mess — with the exception of running back Khalil Herbert — and the defense has some injury concerns heading into this game with Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn (who’s on the COVID list) remain uncertain for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are struggling, as well. After starting the season 2-0, San Francisco has lost four straight and are on the verge of their season spiraling out of control. The real concern for the Bears is San Francisco’s pass rush, who are licking their chops as the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL — Justin Fields — is waiting for them.

This is the kind of game that figures to be a close, ugly affair. Both teams are struggling, and there are questions about whether either team can take advantage of some weaknesses against the opposition.

Can the Bears get back on track with a win over the 49ers? Or will San Francisco send Chicago to their third straight loss?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

