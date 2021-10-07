Who wins Week 5 contest between Bears and Raiders?

The Chicago Bears will hit the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, where Chicago will be looking to continue its surge of momentum following last week’s win. But it won’t be easy against a talented Las Vegas team.

The Bears are coming off a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions, where Chicago’s offense looked the best it has all season. Led by David Montgomery and the run game, rookie Justin Fields was able to open up things downfield with new play caller Bill Lazor. While the Bears defense was far from perfect, they had another solid performance allowing just 14 points, forcing two turnovers and sacking Jared Goff four times.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off a disappointing 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that might’ve provided a defensive blueprint for Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in how to stop this Raiders offense. Chicago will need another strong game from its pass rushers and getting after Derek Carr, who leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,399. Khalil Mack will face his former team for the second time, where this time he’ll be looking for a win.

Can the Bears upset the Raiders? Or will Las Vegas send Chicago to its third straight road loss?

