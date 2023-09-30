Who wins the Week 4 game between the Bucs and the Saints?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against their division rivals in the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs are 2-1 after a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3. This would serve as a good bounceback win for Tampa Bay, but it’s also an important game outside of that — this is the Bucs’ first division game of the year, and while you want to win every game, this one is particularly important.

The Saints are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback. QB Derek Carr injured his shoulder against the Green Bay Packers in a loss, and QB Jameis Winston could be playing instead of him on Sunday.

According to BetMGM, the Saints are three-and-a-half point favorites against the Bucs on Sunday. The over-under is set at 40.

Will the Bucs get their first division win against the Saints this year? Or will New Orleans secure a foothold on the rest of the NFC South?

VOTE!

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire