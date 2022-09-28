Who wins Week 4 game between Bears and Giants?

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday in Week 4, where the Bears will be looking to win their second consecutive game in another favorable matchup.

The Bears are coming off a narrow 23-20 victory against the Houston Texans (0-2-1), where the passing game woes continued. But they found their strength in the NFL’s second-best rushing attack and a defense that continues to take the ball away.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a disappointing 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), which sent New York to its first loss. The Giants are also coming off a short week, which should be a benefit for Chicago.

The Bears are early 3.5-point road underdogs against the Giants, per Tipico Sportsbook, and this is a great opportunity for Chicago to build off their previous win.

Will the Bears finally fix their passing offense? Can Chicago’s run defense contain Saquon Barkley and the fourth-ranked rushing attack? Will the Bears get to 3-1?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

Bears at Giants: Who wins Week 4? - Powered By PickUp

