Who wins Week 4 contest between Bears and Lions?

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions in Week 4, where Chicago’s offense will be looking to rebound following a putrid outing against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears are coming off a 26-6 loss to the Browns, where Matt Nagy’s offense mustered just 47 yards, which was the worst outing in 40 years. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a complete disaster, which had a lot to do with Matt Nagy’s game plan and the offensive line’s brutal outing.

Nagy has come under fire this week following his usage of Fields and inability to make adjustments in the game, which led to Fields taking nine sacks in his first NFL start. But the defense kept Chicago in the game much longer than many expected, especially considering they were on the field for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off another brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens when Justin Tucker made an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win 19-17 as time expired. The loss dropped Detroit to 0-3 on the season. While the Lions have yet to win a game, they’ve battled from start to finish, so the Bears are going to need a strong outing to take them down.

Will the Bears rebound following a rough loss? Or will the Lions upset Chicago and send Nagy’s hot seat ablaze?

