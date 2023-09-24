Who wins the Week 3 game between the Bucs and the Eagles?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against a historical rival in the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The Bucs are 2-0 after an overall dominant win against the Chicago Bears, which saw the team net six sacks and two turnovers. The Bucs look a lot better than expected this year, but the Philadelphia Eagles will be Tampa Bay’s biggest challenge yet — and perhaps one of the biggest challenges of the year.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have also started 2-0 with wins over the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. The passing game hasn’t quite opened up yet for the Eagles, but the team benefitted from an unbelievable rushing attack that the Bucs will need to stop.

According to BetMGM, the Eagles are four-and-a-half point favorites against the Bucs on Sunday. The over-under is set at 45.

Will the Bucs continue their win streak despite offseason doubters? Or will the Eagles get revenge for the team’s playoff loss at Raymond James Stadium in 2021?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire