Who wins Week 2 game between Bears and Packers?

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, which marks the 17th consecutive season the two squads will meet in prime time.

The Bears are coming off a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1), where the H.I.T.S. principle was key to victory. Chicago played smart, discipled football and outlasted the 49ers.

But with the Packers on deck, all eyes are on Matt Eberflus’ team as they look to break the six-game losing streak against Green Bay.

The good news is the Packers are coming off a brutal 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (1-0), where quarterback Aaron Rodgers was frustrated and lacked chemistry with his new receivers in life after Davante Adams.

But this is still the Bears-Packers rivalry, where Rodgers has owned Chicago, and Green Bay has a talented defense that should challenge the Bears offense.

Can the Bears frustrate Rodgers? How will Chicago’s offense fare against a talented Green Bay defense? Can the Bears pull off an unlikely upset against the Packers?

Who wins on Sunday night?

VOTE!

Bears at Packers: Who wins SNF in Week 2? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire