Who wins Week 17 game between Bears and Giants?

The Chicago Bears (5-10) will host the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to close out their home slate with a win at Soldier Field.

The Bears are coming off a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) — Chicago’s first win in a month — behind third-string quarterback Nick Foles. The victory doesn’t change anything in the grand scheme of things — the Bears are still eliminated from playoff contention and Matt Nagy is still fired at season’s end. But it a win is good for morale.

Now, Chicago will face New York for the fourth straight year, where they’ll be looking to make it three straight wins against the Giants at Soldier Field. And it shouldn’t be too difficult as the Bears will be facing either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm at quarterback.

This game is a win-win for the Giants, who own Chicago’s first-round selection after the Bears traded to move up to draft Justin Fields. But if the Bears can beat the Giants, they’ll make that draft pick closer to 10th than fifth.

Can the Bears make it three in a a row against the Giants? Or will New York send Chicago to their 11th loss this season?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

