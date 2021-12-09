Who wins Week 14 contest between Bears and Packers?

The Chicago Bears (4-8) face a daunting challenge facing their kryptonite in the No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Sunday night, where Chicago will be looking to avoid being blown out on national TV.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals (10-2), who took care of business against a Chicago offense that turned the ball over four times — all Andy Dalton interceptions — and couldn’t compete against the Cardinals offense.

The last time the Bears and Packers faced each other in Week 6, the game was a lot closer than many expected, and Chicago had a chance to win it. But this game feels different, especially given that the Packers are headed for the postseason again while the Bears are headed home and will be searching for their next head coach.

Typically, the prime-time games at Lambeau between Chicago and Green Bay haven’t gone well for the Bears, and the fear is this could get ugly by halftime.

Can the Bears pull off the ultimate upset over the Packers? Or will Green Bay sweep Chicago for the third straight year?

Who wins on Sunday night?

VOTE!

