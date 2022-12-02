Who wins Week 13 game between Bears and Packers?

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to beat the Packers for the first time since 2018.

Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a left shoulder injury. The offense was held scoreless in the second half while the Bears were plagued by injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.

Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Aaron Rodgers sustained a rib injury. He was replaced by Jordan Love, who made some nice plays. They’ve now lost seven of their last eight games.

The Bears are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Packers, per Tipico Sportsbook. It sure looks like it’ll be Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers (perhaps for the final time) when Chicago hosts Green Bay.

Will the Bears finally break their seven-game losing streak to the Packers? Or will Chicago get one step closer to a top draft pick with another loss?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

Packers at Bears: Who wins Week 13? - Powered By PickUp

