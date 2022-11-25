Who wins Week 12 game between Bears and Jets?

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a four-game losing streak amid injury concerns.

Chicago is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury that has his status for Sunday’s game in doubt. If Fields can’t go, it’ll be Trevor Siemian getting the nod for the Bears against a dominant Jets defense.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a brutal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, which resulted in former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson getting benched. Now, it’ll be Mike White getting the start for New York, where he’ll have some opportunities to find success against a bad Bears defense.

The Bears are 6-point road underdogs against the Jets, per Tipico Sportsbook. The line has grown over the last few days (starting at 4.5) as it seems unlikely Fields will suit up as he deals with his left shoulder injury.

Will Chicago finally be able to end their four-game losing streak? Or will the Bears get one step closer to a top draft pick with another loss?

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire