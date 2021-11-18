Who wins Week 11 contest between Bears and Ravens?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming off their bye week. But it’s not going to be easy against a talented Ravens team, especially considering Chicago hasn’t won a game coming off the bye since 2013.

The Bears didn’t lose a fifth straight game last week thanks to a much-needed bye week, where some injured players got an additional week to rest up. Although there are still concerns about the availability of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks.

But the encouraging news is that rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a huge step forward in his development in their last game against the Steelers, where he stepped up in a big moment on the road in prime time and led the Bears on what could’ve, should’ve been the game-winning touchdown drive. The offense will be looking to build on that momentum against an inconsistent Baltimore defense.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are coming off a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night, where Baltimore had their worst offensive showing of the Lamar Jackson era. But Jackson is still on their team, and this is a talented Ravens team that is among the AFC’s best.

Can the Bears get back on track with an upset win over the Ravens? Or will Baltimore send Chicago to their fifth straight loss?

