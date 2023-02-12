Who wins Super Bowl LVII and who will be MVP? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
the "GMFB" crew shares who they think will win in the Super Bowl and who will win MVP.
It's almost time for Super Bowl LVII. Here are our predictions for the big game.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point. Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mai
Hall of Famer and former unquestioned greatest-of-all-time Joe Montana made the rounds this week at Radio Row. As he entered the giant room full of microphones and cameras, a compelling #longread about the legend had landed on ESPN.com. From Wright Thompson came a closer look at Montana, a scrolling mini-bio that delves into many interesting subjects. [more]
Here's how to watch Super Bowl 57 in 2023 on Fox for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
Von Miller messaged George Kittle on Instagram after the 49ers tight end pancake-blocked him for the first time in his career.
The final game of the 2022 NFL season takes place in Glendale, Arizona
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
For many years the Super Bowl had a reputation as a disappointment. Perhaps inevitably for one of the most hyped events in every sporting year, the tendency was for tight games or uncompetitive blowouts. That trend has been reversed delightfully in the past decade or so, explaining the apparent recency bias of this list. But we begin in the Eighties:
Super Bowl 2023 live: Jalen Hurts scores first touchdown for Eagles
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik spent six seasons together with the 49ers.
Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City Chiefs. Who will be crowned NFL champion? Find out live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Will Patrick Mahomes capture his second NFL title with Kansas City? Or will Philly’s all-round excellence prevail in the Arizona desert?
