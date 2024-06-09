WINS FOR SERBIA AND DENMARK, SWITZERLAND DRAW

On the final Saturday before the start of Euro 2024, six Rossoneri players were involved in international friendly action. Two of them enjoyed victories, starting with Luka Jović as Serbia beat Sweden 3-0 away from home. Our No.15 came on in the 71st minute to make his 35th appearance for his country on an evening where the Swedish public paid tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimović. Simon Kjær's Denmark also came away with a win, defeating Norway 3-1 in their final pre-tournament match: the Rossoneri defender replaced Barcelona's Christensen in the 63rd minute.

Okafor also came on as a substitute (in the 66th minute) as Switzerland drew 1-1 with Austria in St. Gallen. Given that the Swiss will play their opening fixture at 15:00 CEST on Saturday 15 June (against Hungary in Cologne), Noah will be the first AC Milan player to feature at the upcoming European Championship. Meanwhile, Rafa Leão's Portugal fell to a home defeat: the Rossoneri No.10 played the second half against Croatia, who recorded a 2-1 victory. The USA lost 5-1 to Colombia in Landover in their first warm-up match for the Copa América. Wearing the captain's armband, Christian Pulisic played the first half, while Yunus Musah replaced Juventus' McKennie on the 71-minute mark.





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!