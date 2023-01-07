Who wins the season finale uniform matchup as Browns wear orange pants?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the chance to make the playoffs tomorrow as the Cleveland Browns come to town. The Browns have already made it difficult for the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North, eliminated the Washington Commanders from playoff contention, and now have the chance to knock out the Steelers as well.

Before we get to the matchup on the field, however, we take a look at the uniform matchup in this Week 18 divisional battle. The Browns have announced their uniform combination while we are left to play a guessing game for what the Steelers will wear (their options are limited).

Who wins the uniform battle? We take a look here.

Browns: White jerseys on orange pants

Browns Steelers

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) returns a punt in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are wearing their orange pants. Traditionally, the Browns win when they wear their orange pants (how is that for analytics?). Going with white on orange is a clean, sleek look for the Browns as they look to end their season on a 5-2 run.

Their white-on-white is a clean look as well, but the rarity of the orange pants pulls this outfit together nicely for the Browns.

orange pants to finish out 🟠 pic.twitter.com/6WRNPiG3ex — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2023

Steelers: Unofficially black on yellow

Browns Steelers

Nov 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) defend against a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of their black-on-black color rush, the Steelers do not have a ton of nuance to their uniforms. And with the Browns announcing they will wear white, it is a safe assumption to make that the Steelers will be wearing their traditional black uniforms on yellow pants.

They are ugly and burn the eyes.

The Verdict

Browns Steelers

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hands off to running back Nick Chubb in the first quarter against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

For starters, the Steelers’ uniforms are hideous.

This is quite an easy verdict to make. The white uniforms of the Browns are gorgeous, and mixing them with their rare but beautiful orange pants brings the outfit together. They are crisp, clean, and easy on the eyes.

The Browns win the uniform matchup with little struggle in this Week 18 showdown with the Steelers. Can they back it up and win on the field to spoil Pittsburgh’s chances at making the playoffs as well?

