Wins for Reds, Blues, Crues and Lisburn Rangers

Cliftonville and Lisburn Rangers made it two wins from two in the Women's Premiership as they beat Derry City and Larne respectively on Friday night.

The Reds eased to a 5-0 home victory at Solitude, whilst newly promoted Rangers defeated Larne 4-0 at Inver Park.

Linfield started their campaign in fine fashion with a 7-0 win against Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell.

Crusaders got their first victory of the season with a 5-1 triumph against Mid Ulster Ladies at Seaview.

Rampant Reds

Cliftonville are the early pacesetters in the Women's Premiership after another commanding victory.

Katie Markey and Danielle Maxwell had given he hosts a comfortable half-time lead before captain Marissa Callaghan added a third by connecting with Maxwell's cross and finishing low into the bottom corner.

Kelsie Burrows tucked home a rebound for the Reds' fourth after Vicky Carleton's shot was palmed into her path, with substitute Carla Devine rounding off the scoring with a composed finish.

Ruthless Rangers

Lisburn Rangers continued their fine start to their first season in the top-flight as Larne fell to their second successive loss.

Molly Loughran gave the away side an early lead which Ellie-Mae Dickson doubled before the break.

Gracie Conway netted a third after the interval before Loughran scored her second and Lisburn's fourth to seal the win.

Brilliant Blues

Cora Chambers scored her first Linfield hat-trick as they thrashed Lisburn Ladies in their opening game of the season.

Chambers, who arrived from Sion Swifts in the summer, opened her account for the club on eight minutes.

The floodgates opened for Linfield in the second half with fellow summer arrival Eve Reilly scoring a second, before Chambers completed her hat-trick with a quick-fire double.

Substitute Bernie Ferreira notched twice before Reilly completed the thrashing with her second in injury-time.

Crues control

Crusaders bounced back from their opening day defeat against champions Glentoran to overcome Mid Ulster at Seaview.

Julie Nelson headed the hosts into the lead from a corner on 14 minutes before Laura Kelly responded for Mid Ulster shortly before half-time.

Ali McMaster restored the Crues' advantage before Amy McGivern netted a third.

Jess McGuinness converted a penalty and then added a late fifth for the hosts.