Who wins in potential Suns-Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora?

Mar 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Knicks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked for a couple months regarding Jae Crowder.

HoopsHype reported the latest news Monday that Grayson Allen “was discussed in trade talks” involving Crowder.

The salaries don’t exactly matchup as Allen is due $8.5 million this season and Crowder is set to make $10.1 in the final year of a three-year deal. Crowder will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Adding Jordan Nwora to that deal would not only help with the salaries, as he’s due $2.8 million this season, but it would give Phoenix a 6-9, 225-pound power forward who can stretch the floor.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) runs past Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of their game Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Firserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

A career 37% shooter from 3, Nwora is averaging 7.2 points this season and for his career.

HoopsHype also reported Suns guard Landry Shamet could be part of a package deal with Crowder “for a player with a higher salary.”

Shamet will miss a sixth straight game Tuesday against the Lakers under concussion protocols. Averaging a career-low seven points this season, Shamet is in the first year of his four-year, $43-million rookie extension set to pay him $9.5 million this season.

Allen and Nwora both have two years left on their deals and both will be unrestricted free agents in 2024. While Allen can knock down 3s and is shooting a career-best 41.9% from deep this season, 39.5% for his career, the Suns could use another four man like Nwora.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) scores on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of their game Monday, November 21, 2022 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trailblazers 119-111.

Allen started at the three in Milwaukee’s 119-111 win over Portland, scoring 17 points, hitting 2-f-5 from 3 and grabbing eight boards. Nwora added six points and three boards off the bench.

Phoenix has an open roster spot. Adding another shooter never hurt any team.

The Bucks, Hawks, Heat and Cavaliers have all been teams linked to Crowder regarding a trade, but including a third team in a deal has been in discussion as well.

Crowder would be a good fit in Milwaukee. He’d come off the bench, but Crowder at the four in a lineup when Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the five is interesting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who'd win Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora in Suns-Bucks deal?