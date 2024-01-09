Are the wins over the Charlotte Hornets a sign of hope for the Chicago Bulls?

After a rough start to the NBA’s 2023-24 season, the Chicago Bulls are starting to look like a ball club that is finding its way as a team with recent wins and good health giving fans a sliver of hope this season might turn out to be a successful one for Chicago after all.

A pair of victories against the Charlotte Hornets in the Bulls’ home-and-away series this week in particular can be pointed to as further evidence of the various players on Chicago’s roster finding a way to not only co-exist, but to compliment each other when they share the court. Bringing back Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic into the team’s rotations has not disrupted the club’s good play of late, nor diminished the contributions from players like Coby White and Andre Drummond.

The hosts of the NBC Sports Chicago “Bulls Talk” podcast K.C. Johnson and Kevin Anderson broke down all the above and then some on a recent episode, including when we can expect to see Vuc and LaVine back in the starting lineup and what effects that could have on the team.

