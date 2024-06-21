Who wins an NBA finals matchup between the 2008 and 2024 Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have not won an NBA title since the future Hall of Fame core of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett did so in 2008, injuries and quality opponents robbing that group of a potential dynasty over the years. Now, the Celtics of today are back in the NBA finals for the second time in three years — but just how good is this team so often called historic when stacked up against the last contention crew in Boston?

Now, to talk it over in the lead up to the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, champion Celtics shooting guard Eddie House, and NBC SPorts Boston’s Phil Perry joined host Trenni Casey on a recent episode of the “Arbella Early Edition” show to debate it.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

