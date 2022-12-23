Who wins the Christmas Eve uniform matchup between the Browns and Saints?

The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are now less than 24 hours away from kickoff. Set for their Christmas Eve battle, the Browns are looking to advance to 7-8 on the season while the Saints are trying to stay in the wild NFC South race by jumping to 6-9 in 2022.

The weather is supposed to be incredibly cold, but the uniform matchup on the field has the potential to be just as icy. Both teams have announced their uniform combinations for the Christmas Eve affair, so who will win the uniform battle that will take place before the actual game?

We take a look here.

Browns will wear color rush uniforms

The Browns have announced they will be wearing their brown-on-brown color rush jerseys for this matchup with the Saints. They have worn these uniforms earlier in the season against the Los Angeles Chargers as well.

They are a clean look, and given the rarity of which they wear them, make for a special Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Color Rush Christmas 🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/W6thNLCx96 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2022

Saints are suiting up in their all whites

Browns Saints uniform matchup. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

On the other side of the 50-yard line, however, the Saints are throwing together an icy combination for this particularly cold matchup. As the away team, and with the Browns wearing their primary color, the Saints are wearing their all-white combination.

The combination of this all-white uniform look with their classic gold helmet creates a clean, clean look for the Saints as they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Verdict

October 24, 2010; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shaun Rogers (92) pressures New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the second half at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook – USA TODAY Sports

While the Browns’ color rush uniforms are special given how rare it is to see them pull them out, I am a sucker for an all-white combination. The look the Saints will be wearing on Saturday afternoon is one of the crispest, cleanest looks in the entire NFL.

The Browns are favored in this game, but at least the Saints will look good in this one.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire