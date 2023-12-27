Who wins the CFP semifinals? The College Football Fix makes their picks

The long wait until the College Football Playoff semifinals is almost over. There was controversy when the pairings were announced earlier this month, but the matchups might be the best in the playoff era.

The first showdown on New Year's Day will see Michigan face off with Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The nightcap has Texas and Washington clashing in the Sugar Bowl. Which teams will prevail and advance to the national title game in Houston on Jan. 8?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports off theri picks and discuss the other interesting storylines during bowl season in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

Follow The College Football Fix Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

REBOUND: How Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to success after his lowest point

CANINE AID: Meet the dogs that bring joy to college football's big names

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete college football bowl schedule

FROM 1 to 41: Ranking the entire college football schedule from best to worst

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl near: Our College Football Playoff picks