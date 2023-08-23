Who wins the Big Ten? Where’s the U? Randy Johnson’s Big Ten forecast

Randy Johnson's predicted order of finish (preseason Associated Press ranking included):

WEST

1. Iowa (No. 25): The Hawkeyes have had their share of distractions — a gambling probe, embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. They also have the talent to win the division with Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara, productive RB Kaleb Johnson and a ball-hawking defense led by CB Cooper DeJean. They also don't play either Michigan or Ohio State.

2. Gophers: They lose All-Americas at RB in Mohamed Ibrahim and C in John Michael Schmitz, but the Gophers bolstered their receiving corps, added versatile RB Sean Tyler and return standout TE Brevyn Spann-Ford.

3. Wisconsin (No. 19): The Badgers blew it all up in the offseason, bringing in highly regarded Luke Fickell as coach and scrapping their ball-control offense to an Air Raid attack under coordinator Phil Longo. QB Tanner Mordecai, a transfer from SMU, holds the key.

4. Illinois: Led by DLs Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr., the Fighting Illini led the nation in scoring defense, allowing 12.8 points per game. That trend should continue.

5. Nebraska: New coach Matt Rhule will need time to rebuild the Huskers, though Georgia Tech QB transfer Jeff Sims and RB Gabe Ervin Jr. are intriguing offensive pieces.

6. Purdue: Ex-Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters takes over for Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers will run the Air Raid under OC Graham Harrell and Texas QB transfer Hudson Card.

7. Northwestern: David Braun, the former North Dakota State DC, jumps into the fray after Pat Fitzgerald was fired because of a hazing scandal. The Wildcats have lost 11 straight, and major rebuilding is needed.

EAST

1. Ohio State (No. 3): When last we saw the Buckeyes, they dropped a 42-41 thriller to national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. QB C.J. Stroud is off to the NFL, but WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, plus a stacked backfield, give OSU just enough to end Michigan's Big Ten reign.

2. Michigan (No. 2): It's tough to pick against a team that has QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Blake Corum and a stout defense led by DT Kris Jenkins. Might a soft nonconference schedule (East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green) do more harm than good?

3. Penn State (No. 7): The Drew Allar era begins for the Nittany Lions with the former five-star QB recruit taking over. He'll lead a balanced offense with RBs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, while CB Kalen King and FS Keaton Ellis pace a solid secondary.

4. Maryland: Mike Locksley has done an admirable job with the Terrapins, leading them to back-to-back bowl wins. Problem is, Maryland has three playoff contenders in its division.

5. Michigan State: Coach Mel Tucker knows the transfer portal can giveth and taketh. This offseason, the Spartans lost starting QB Payton Thorne (Auburn) and standout WR Keon Coleman (Florida State).

6. Rutgers: Piscataway is becoming Dinkytown East, with former P.J. Fleck assistants Kirk Ciarrocca and Joe Harasymiak coordinating the Scarlet Knights' offense and defense, respectively. They have their work cut out for them.

7. Indiana: Three years ago, the Hoosiers were all kinds of fun in a 6-2 season. Since then, Tom Allen's squad is 2-16 in Big Ten play, and the 2023 prospects are bleak.

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State over Iowa

Bowl teams: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Iowa, Gophers, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska.