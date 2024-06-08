Winona's Berlin-Burns is capping a prime track-and-field career

Jun. 7—ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — When Winona track-and-field coach Tim Gleason thinks of one thing when it comes to thrower Shay Berlin-Burns, it's her ability to perform well, virtually all the time.

The senior did that again Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, finishing second in the Class 2A state track-and-field meet in the discus with a fling of 126-feet-10 inches. Berlin-Burns was third in the event last year and second as a sophomore.

The winning throw of 128-2 belonged to Alexandria's Elise Magaard.

"Shay has been a model of consistency in both the throwing events (she'll also compete in the shot put Saturday)," Gleason said. "I am so proud of her for what she's done all these years. She's been so consistent in the discus, which along with the high jump, is an event that has the most variance in it for (athletes). It's great to see her come and compete when the stakes are highest."

Berlin-Burns all-time best discus throw is 131 feet, done last year. She'd thrown it 130 in a meet this season.

Her goal Friday was simply to throw in the 120s and had hoped it would place her as high as possible. She got that done with the 126-10 distance and nabbed a second-place medal en route.

"I was relaxed today and our throws coach (Andy Norman) helped me stay calm," Berlin-Burns said. "He's a really good coach. He keeps me positive."

Arabella Knudson likes to stay busy.

Friday was the latest example. The Kasson-Mantorville senior competed in four events at the Class 2A track-and-field meet, the 100, 200, 4x100 relay and long jump. The first three were preliminary races with Knudson qualifying for Saturday's finals in all of them.

The latter was a final. Knudson took great pleasure in how that went. The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit sailed 18-feet-4 1/2 inches, leaving her third overall. It was the first time that the versatile senior had competed at state in the long jump.

"I was very pleased, since this was my first year doing it," said Knudson, whose best distance this season had been 18-6 3/4. "I went into today not expecting too much. I didn't get a personal record, but considering how hot it was, I thought I did well. My goal today was to get into the top five."

As for also having to dash from event to event Friday, that drew no complaints from Knudson. No doubt, track-and-field arenas are her happy place.

"Track is a sport that I compete in year round," Knudson said. "I love the individualism of it but that you are also part of a team. It's fun. It's just a great environment."

Basketball is what Stewartville's Audrey Shindelar is most known for. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was named to the All-State team this year.

But after she came up with Friday at the state meet, track and field is going to be linked to her as well.

The bouncy Shindelar cleared a personal-best 5-3 in the high jump, placing her fourth overall. Byron all-around star Paige Halder also went 5-3, but was fifth overall due to more misses. The winning height of 5-6 belonged to Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson.

"I'd been working on the little things all week with my coach," said Shindelar, whose prior best had been 5-2. "I was working on getting my head back and my speed (in her approach). I was also working on being mentally prepared."

It all came together Friday. It also left her wondering what she might accomplish in years to come. She has two more seasons to compete at the high school level.

"It all depends on how much better I can get," Shindelar said. "I'm hoping for something like 5-5."

Zach Vanderpool is a quick study. It also helps that the Byron senior is an elite athlete.

Vanderpool used his brains, brawn and explosiveness to turn into one of the state's top shot putters in just two years. He didn't come out for the sport until last season.

But he's glad he listened to his encouraging friends and coaches, prompting him to spend his springs with them on the track-and-field team.

Friday, the payoff for Vanderpool — a defensive end in football who will play this coming season at Division I North Dakota State University — was a fifth-place finish in the shot put. He threw it 53-6 1/4. That was 5 inches short of his personal best but a big improvement from a year ago when he had a personal best of 48-3.

"That improvement had a lot to do with all the weight-room work I did in the off-season, all of that strength and conditioning stuff," Vanderpool said. "I'm just really thankful to my coaches for encouraging me to come out for track and my friends who supported me along the way. I learned and improved a lot."

Stewartville junior Ridge Hatz landed eighth overall with his 51-7 3/4 throw.

—Winona's Leo Lohnes finished 13th in the 3,200 (9:43.22), while Kasson-Mantorville's David Obst was 14th (9:43.29). Both set personal records with those times. Annandale's Salvador Wirth won the race in 9:06.54.

In the triple jump, Stewartville's Carter Anderson was 11th (43-3 1/2) and teammate Dylan Hoot 15th (42-2 1/2).

Class 2A state results