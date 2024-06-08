Winona places fourth at Class 3A state softball tournament

Jun. 7—NORTH MANKATO — The Winona Senior High softball team season came to an end on Friday with a fourth place finish.

The No. 2 seeded Winhawks fell to No. 5 St. Francis 8-2 in a Class 3A third place game at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

It's the fourth consecutive season the Winhawks have placed fifth or better at the Class 3A state tournament.

The Winhawks were hoping to secure their third top three finish in four years, but St. Francis was too strong at both the plate and in the circle.

St. Francis (20-6-1) finished with eight runs on 11 hits. Kara Schwintek went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored, while Emerson Markas also homered. She also drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-2 day. St. Francis scored twice in the third, once in the fifth, before blowing the game open with a five-run seventh.

St. Francis led 2-0, before Winona tied it with single runs in the third and fourth.

Mackenzi Simmons had an RBI single in the third and Cheyenne Goettelman tied it in the fourth with a run-scoring double. Goettelman recorded two of Winona's six hits on the afternoon.

Winona finishes the year 20-6 overall.

In the Class 3A championship, Mankato East won its second consecutive state title with a 6-1 win over top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall. University of Minnesota commit and East junior Kylinn Stangl allowed just one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Link to Winona box score