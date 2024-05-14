Winona edges out Austin in boys tennis tourney opener

May 13—The Austin boys tennis team had its team season come to an end when it lost to Winona 4-3 in a Section 1AA Tournament opener in Paulson Courts Monday.

Cole Hebrink, who took third in the Big Nine meet over the weekend, won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-1 over Gavin Clemons of Winona.

Austin will now compete in the individual subsection meet on May 21.

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Gavin Clemons (W) 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Oliver Wells (W) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Jose Carrion (W) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Lucas Rust (A) def. Lydia Flesch (W) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Clay Cottrell/Reed Jacobsen (W) def. Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Marley Paulson/Julian Kohner (W) def. Gavin Matyas/Aaron Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Deacon Kelner/Calvin Mikkelsen, (W) def. Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) 6-3, 6-4