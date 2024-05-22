Winona Cotter finally puts an end to Lourdes' boys tennis reign

May 21—ROCHESTER — It had been 20 years since Winona Cotter had last gone to the Class 1A state boys team tennis tournament.

It had been 17 years since Lourdes had last been denied a state trip.

Both streaks were snapped Tuesday, with the No. 2-ranked Ramblers sliding past No. 4 Lourdes 4-3 in the Section 1, Class 1A tournament championship at the Rochester Athletic Club.

That it happened was no shock. Cotter had already beaten Lourdes twice by that same 4-3 score this season. Now make it three times.

Each time they've done it the same way, by dominating with their formidable singles lineup. That happened again. Lourdes won all three doubles spots, but Cotter swept the singles — and there are four of those.

"All year, it's been the same thing in that we have struggled to get singles points against high quality teams," Lourdes coach Steve Tacl said. "And, obviously today, (Cotter) swept the singles. We knew going in that they have four, maybe five, really good singles players."

Now that the state invitational is here, the Ramblers are more than ready to make the trip.

"We looked at the trophy at the beginning of the season from 2000," Cotter ninth-year coach Jeff Besek said. "That's been a long time. But yeah, that was our goal when the season started, to get to the state tournament."

The event is June 4-5 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Cotter brings with it an 18-1 record, its only loss 4-3 to La Crosse Wisconsin on April 8.

Besek figured his Ramblers had as good a chance of advancing this season as ever. His lineup is bolstered by three foreign exchange students, including outstanding No. 1 singles player Ondrej Vitasek. It is Vitasek's second year at the school. Once again, the Prague Republic native proved just how formidable he is on the tennis court, beating Lourdes ace Evan Ritter 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Earlier this year, Vitasek beat Ritter in three grueling sets.

Many figured the team dual would come to this match, Ritter against Vitasek.

It turned out to be one of the most competitive matches of the day. On display were likely two of the top 15 Class 1A players in the state. In the end, it was Vitasek's consistency that won out. Witter's strength is his serve. That gave Vitasek some problems, but not more than Vitasek's smooth and consistent game which is led by a dominant and controlling forehand.

"I played solid, o be ther than my first serve being just a little bit off," Ritter said. "Other than that, everything else was pretty good.

What the championship dual came down to above all, according to Tacl, was his team's inexperience.

Lourdes reached the state a year ago where it fell 7-0 to St. Paul Academy, then graduated state singles champion Marjan Veldic from that team.

That had everybody stepping up in the order to make up for his loss.

That's hasn't been easy.

"The margin for error was so small today," Tacl said. "We knew that coming in. But there was about a 15-20 minute stretch where things got really interesting against Cotter. And that's kind of what you're hoping for when you are playing against a team that you've lost twice to."

Lourdes' doubles sweep was provided by the combinations of Jack Fitzgerald and Ethan Hubbard, Noah Doherty and Max Orth and Josh Borgmeier and Bobby Fitzgerald.

SEMIFINALS

Winona Cotter 6, Waseca 1

Singles: Ondrej Vitasek (WC) def. Tyler Jellum 6-1, 6-0; Pedro Alonso (WC) def. Henry Huttemier 6-3, 6-2; Logan Granseth (WC) def. Otto Schoenrock 6-1, 6-0; Mateo Ardines (WC) def. Armaan Bhatti 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Hamilton Brewer/Everett Engler (WC) def. Oliver Rohwer/Dominic Grunzke 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (9-7); Joseth Row/Carter Knuesel (WC) def. Allen Kopetzki/Keenan Collins 6-1, 6-3; Brayden Hoof/Lucas McQuery (W) def. Zeke Jaworski/Oliver Engler 6-3, 6-2.

Lourdes 4, Schaeffer Academy 3

Even Ritter (L) def. Noah Ryder 7-5, 6-1; 7-5 Hudson Zimmerman (SA) def. Joseph Palen 6-3, 6-0; Alex Yovchev (SA) def. Easton Ackley 6-2, 6-0; Andy Fink (L) def. Braden Phetsarath 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Jack Fitzgerald/Max Orth (L) def. Neil Vokoun/Jayson Lemler 6-2, 6-3;Ethan Hubbard/Noah Doherty (L) def. Jack Phillips/Calvin Phillips 6-2, 6-0; Bobby Fitzgerald/Josh Borgmeier (L) def. Daniel Nord/Joseph Block 6-0, 6-1.

FINAL

Winona Cotter 4, Lourdes 3

Singles: Ondrej Vitasek (C) def. Evan Ritter 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Padro Alonso (C) def. Joseph Palen 6-3, 7-5; Hamilton Brewer (C) def. Andy Fink 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Everett Engler/Zeke Jaworski 6-1, 6-0; Noah Doherty/Max Orth def. Mateo Ardines/Oliver Engler 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Josh Borgmeier/Bobby Fitzgerald def. Joseth Row/Carter Knuesel 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.