Winona blanked by rival Mankato East in Class 3A state softball semifinal

Jun. 6—NORTH MANKATO — The Winona Senior High softball team couldn't figure out Kylinn Stangl on Thursday afternoon.

The Mankato East junior and University of Minnesota commit allowed just two hits and struck out 16 as the third-seeded Cougars blanked No. 2 Winona 5-0 in a Class 3A state semifinal at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The defending state champion Cougars will go for their second consecutive — and sixth overall — state title at Noon on Friday against top seeded Cretin-Derham Hall. Winona will now play for third against St. Francis at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Winhawks (20-5) are hoping to place in the top three at state for the third time in four years.

They were hoping to reach the title game for the third time in four years, but Stangl was too tough on this day.

Winona had just three base-runners — a Reese Nissalke double in the third, a Gracyn Hamernik single in the fifth and an Avery Engbrecht walk in the sixth. Stangl faced just three over the minimum.

Mankato East (19-6) took control with a four-run third. Kenley Staunton hit a solo home run, while Hailey Petzel blasted a two-run shot in the frame.

The Cougars tagged Winona senior pitcher Lauren Kreckow with five runs — four earned — on nine hits in six innings.

