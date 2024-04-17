Winnipeg takes on Vancouver after Connor's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (50-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-24-6, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Vancouver Canucks after Kyle Connor's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Jets' 4-3 win.

Winnipeg has a 51-24-6 record overall and a 26-11-3 record on its home ice. The Jets are 45-5-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Vancouver has a 23-13-4 record in road games and a 50-22-9 record overall. The Canucks are 26-6-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has 10 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Connor has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 40 goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. Dakota Joshua has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.