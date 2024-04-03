Winnipeg takes on Calgary after Perfetti's 2-goal showing

Calgary Flames (34-35-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (45-24-6, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames after Cole Perfetti scored two goals in the Jets' 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Winnipeg is 45-24-6 overall and 24-11-3 in home games. The Jets have a 13-7-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Calgary has a 34-35-5 record overall and a 15-17-4 record in road games. The Flames have gone 9-13-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flames won the last matchup 6-3. Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 30 goals and 20 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 24 goals and 41 assists for the Flames. Kuzmenko has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Tyler Toffoli: day to day (illness).

Flames: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.