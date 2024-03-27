Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/26/2024
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down how key NFL teams will shape the narrative of the 2024 draft.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
Multiple scoring records fell on Monday as the last of the Sweet 16 tickets were punched.
The remaining perfect women's bracket made it through the final stretch of games on Monday to close out the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
The Clippers guard has been out since March 1, when he suffered a broken left hand.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.