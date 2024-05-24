Winnipeg Jets promote associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach, replacing the retired Rick Bowness
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets promote associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach, replacing the retired Rick Bowness.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets promote associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach, replacing the retired Rick Bowness.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.