Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that this upcoming N.C.A.A. basketball season will be his last.
Mike Krzyzewski, who has led the Duke men's basketball team to five national titles in 41 seasons, will transition into an ambassador role.
It seems that nearly everyone is a dark horse on road courses during the past three seasons with one driver running away with the wins. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Offensive line coach Brad Davis is expected to leave Arkansas to take the same position at LSU, sources told HawgBeat. The news comes just one day after the Tigers fired James Cregg, who had been their offensive line coach the last three seasons. Davis was the first assistant Sam Pittman brought to Fayetteville when he was hired by the Razorbacks following the 2019 season.
It’s the first move H-E-B has made into the metroplex.
Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.
Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 06/02/2021
The Dodgers, as usual, are big favorites on Monday night.
The Jazz closed out their win against Memphis on a 14-2 run to win Game 3.
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
WASHINGTON (AP) A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. ''You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?'' Wizards center Robin Lopez said. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.
Iga Swiatek is now the overwhelming favorite at just +175.
Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann
The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
Suns point guard Chris Paul – with a $44,211,146 player option – could be the third-highest-paid player in the NBA next season.
Rickie Fowler sported sunglasses on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but it wasn't all about fashion for Fowler.