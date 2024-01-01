After winning a volleyball title, the Akana family chases another championship at Texas

Texas libero Keonilei Akana serves during an October match against Baylor at Gregory Gym. She has won back-to-back national championships in volleyball, but her younger brother Tausili is chasing a title of his own with Texas' football team.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandyn and Joselyn Akana have had to do plenty of traveling this month.

The Akanas have traveled from Hawaii to watch the Texas volleyball team win NCAA Tournament matches in Austin and on the Stanford campus, and they cheered as the Longhorns won a national title in Tampa on Dec. 17. The Akanas were scheduled to fly into New Orleans on Sunday for the football team's upcoming appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

The Akanas aren't just Texas fans. They're Texas parents. Their daughter, Keonilei, is a fourth-year defensive specialist on the volleyball team. Their son, Tausili, is a freshman edge rusher on UT's football team.

"Hopefully they can just (move) out here to Texas and make everything easy," Tausili Akana said at the Longhorns' Sugar Bowl media day on Saturday.

Texas libero and defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for the ball during a game against Texas A&M at Gregory Gymnasium on Nov. 30.

Tausili Akana has appeared in just one game during his first year of college. Texas senior right tackle Christian Jones, however, recently told reporters that Akana had been consistently challenging him during practices as No. 3 Texas (12-1) prepared to meet No. 2 Washington (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl.

Meanwhile, Keonilei averaged 1.53 digs per set during the recently-completed volleyball season. She also served 33 aces. A Nebraska transfer who joined the Longhorns in 2022, she's best remembered for serving the championship-securing ace against Louisville to close out the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

So, who is the best athlete in the Akana family?

"Right now, I'm gonna give it to Keonilei just for the two nattys, but I'm coming for that spot," Tausili said.

Since they are living far away from home, Keonilei and Tausili Akana have provided each other with a support system in Austin. Keonilei has been spotted at football games wearing Tausili's No. 46 jersey in the stands. Tausili said he often stops at Keonilei's place for dinner and that his sister sometimes does his laundry. Keonilei has also been able to give Tausili some advice as the football team searches for its first national championship in 18 seasons.

"She called me the other day and she talked about how they kind of started off slow, but then at one point in the season, they were all starting to peak. She kind of just said that at this time we're starting to peak so hopefully we can get our natty too."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Akana family participating in multiple title runs with Texas Longhorns