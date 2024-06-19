A WINNING START FOR LEÃO'S PORTUGAL

A big scare, but Portugal managed to come from behind to overcome Czechia. Indeed, Martínez’s side ran out 2-1 winners in Leipzig after going 1-0 down following Provod’s finish for the Czechs in the 62nd minute. A 69th-minute own goal by Hranáč brought the game level, after which Diogo Jota had a goal ruled out on the 87-minute mark. However, Francisco Conceição was able to bag the winner in stoppage time to hand the Portuguese three points. Leão, who provided a threat down the left flank, started and played 63 minutes.





