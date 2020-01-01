After winning rushing title, Derrick Henry ready to carry Titans in postseason

Titans running back Derrick Henry won the 2019 rushing title. He would rather win something else.

After 1,540 rushing yards in the regular season, Henry is ready to do more in the postseason.

“I think in the playoffs you have to be able to run the ball to get to the Super Bowl,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think running the ball effectively is the key to winning games in the playoffs.”

Henry played two postseason games in 2017, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a victory over Kansas City before the Patriots held him to 28 yards on 12 carries.

The Patriots finished the 2019 season ranked first in total defense, allowing 275.9 yards per game. They allow only 95.5 rushing yards per game.

“They do a really good job scheming,” Henry said, “and they throw a variety of things at you on defense.”

Henry has exited the practice report for the first time more than a month. His hamstring injury, which kept him out of a Week 16 game against the Saints, is fully healed.

He is healthy and ready.

“I’m happy to be in the playoffs,” Henry said. “It’s a good opponent. It will be a hostile environment. It’s playoff football.”