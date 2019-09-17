Winning on the road is tough, but Oregon football can’t repeat those bad habits from last season

Pac-12 conference play is finally here! The No. 16 Oregon Ducks open up Pac-12 play on the road this Saturday at the Stanford Cardinal. Not to open up any old wounds, but the Ducks did not have as good a showing on the road last season as they did at home.

2018 Pac-12 road schedule & results:

Win @ California: 42-24

Loss @ Washington State: 20-34

Loss @ Arizona: 15-44

Loss @ Utah: 25-32

Win @ Oregon State: 55-15

A record of 5-4 in conference play with three of those losses coming on the road. The losses weren't even close either. At times, the Ducks looked like a completely different team, playing out of confusion and frustration rather than physical, hard-nosed football that Cristobal preaches oh so often.

This season, the Ducks face arguably a more difficult test on the road.

2019 Pac-12 road schedule:

9/21 @ Stanford

10/19 @ Washington

11/2 @ USC

11/23 @ Arizona State

The keys to winning on the road in Pac-12 play?

Head Coach Mario Cristobal discussed them on Monday in his weekly press conference with the media:

"You've got to understand, you've got to pack your toughness, your resiliency, your perseverance, all the stuff that goes with being a tough football team on the road. And knowing that when you leave your home and you go and do it on the road, there's the factors outside the football game itself, they can't matter. They can't be relevant and it requires a certain kind of mindset. With young players or older players, it's going to be always a huge point of emphasis."

Oregon kicks off at Stanford at 4 p.m. (PT) this Saturday on The Farm.

