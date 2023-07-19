Winning the national title is the standard for Alabama. Can it unseat Georgia football?

NASHVILLE—The standard in Tuscaloosa, Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham said, is simple.

“Winning the national championship is the standard,” Latham said Wednesday morning at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

The three Alabama player representatives the school brought here to SEC Media Days—all juniors--have zero national championship rings.

That puts them in the company with pretty much the rest of the college football world except anyone on Georgia’s roster the last two seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More: Why was Georgia football star TE Brock Bowers hanging out with 'The Rock' in Hollywood?

Nick Saban, he of the seven national championship rings including six at Alabama, coached the Crimson Tide to titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

So it’s not unprecedented for Alabama to have gaps like this between national titles under Saban.

Georgia stood in the way in adding another in a 33-18 championship win in the 2021 season in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide missed out on the playoff last year in an 11-2 season when its losses came to Tennessee and LSU.

“I’m not here to create expectations for our team,” Saban said Wednesday. “Lots of people will do that. Expectations in some ways are a premeditated way to create disappointment.”

Advertisement

Alabama players aren’t building everything up to unseat Georgia.

“I feel like we’re focusing right now on ourselves,” cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry said. “Every team Alabama’s had has had its own identity. We’re more focused on the identity we’re going to be and finding out in fall camp.”

Said Latham: "I respect the fact that they have won back-to-back. I know that's not easy at all. I've seen the work they've put in. At the same time, they're standard is great. I don't think it's above our standard."

More: To the victors, go chicken wings? About that viral Georgia football championship moment

Advertisement

Asked if he’s tired of Georgia elbowing out Alabama as the team to beat now in college football.

“I mean, I just understand that things like that are going to be happening,” McKinstry said. “They’ve been winning. It’s part of what you’re going to hear.”

Said linebacker Dallas Turner: “Georgia is a very good program. They’re being led by Kirby Smart. The back-to-back national championships and the type of defense that they have, it’s a very good style of defense. You don’t see that too often in many different teams. They have a very good program and a lot of good things going along.”

Alabama matched Georgia with 10 players taken in the NFL draft, tied for the most. The Crimson Tide lost three-first rounders including Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Advertisement

“Every season is a new challenge,” Saban said. “It’s like you took a new job.”

Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner are competing to be the starter at quarterback.

“I don’t think anyone has separated themselves yet and I don’t think it’s something we are trying to rush,” Saban said.

Saban is replacing not only them but both coordinators.

New offensive coordinator Tommy Reese from Notre Dame—who Saban called “one of the brightest young guys I’ve seen in a long time in this business,” and new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, a veteran in the SEC coaching ranks.

Saban is starting his 17th season at Alabama.

Advertisement

“Most of the things that I remember about the past are the game we didn’t win, the national championship games that we lost, the games that we lost a year ago on the last play of the game and how that impacted our chances to have a successful season,” Saban said. “I’m always looking for a better way.”

Would it be a big void, Turner was asked, if he finished his college career without one for himself?

“It is what it is,” Turner said. “I still play for the University of Alabama. Nobody could take that away from me. I learned a lot of good things here. Being coached under Nick Saban is a blessing.”

Alabama is being projected as a playoff team once again so players like Turner and McKinstry could get a shot in the postseason to end Georgia’s reign.

Advertisement

“It’s part of the standard, it’s something I want to do,” McKinstry said. “That’s what we’re working hard for as a team.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's what Alabama thinks of UGA elbowing Tide out as team to beat