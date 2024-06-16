'Winning was Miller's mantra' - Ferguson

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller is featured in the latest BBC Scotland series Icons of Football, available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

One of those who contributes to the programme is former Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who described Miller's winning mentality during his trophy-laden spell at Pittodrie.

"He was a leader in the sense that winning was always his mantra," Ferguson said.

"It was a great achievement. You can’t put it all on one person, but in the moments when it really mattered, in the last 10 minutes, he was fantastic - him and [Alex] McLeish, because they were having a go.

"That’s when good players become winners, when it’s really needed, when games are decided on how they defend.

"In the eight-and-a-half-year period I was at Aberdeen, he gave a without doubt, 100% guaranteed performance every week.

"I think the best accolade Willie can have is that he captained the best Aberdeen team for years - and he never let them down."