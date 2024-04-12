'Winning mentality' will secure three Rangers wins this week - Bell

Rangers' "winning mentality" should guide them to three victories this week, says former Ibrox goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

Philippe Clement's side visit Ross County on Sunday and Dundee on Wednesday, before facing Hearts at Hampden in next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final.

“It's the business end of the season," Bell told the Scottish Football Podcast.

"These guys at Rangers and Celtic know how important these games are when building up towards the end of the season.

"There's no wriggle room for slipups at this moment in time, it'll be a difficult game, but I fully expect them to take three points.

"And then wherever and whenever the Dundee game happens, hopefully it is at Dens Park on Wednesday night next week, they will take three points from there again.

"They're going to be difficult games, but I fully believe they've got the squad there. They've got the mentality as well within the squad.

"That's one of the big things for me. They've got a mentality, a winning mentality now that Philippe Clement demands, and yeah, I expect three wins within the next week."