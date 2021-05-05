Winning impact: The undeniable argument why Hornet LaMelo Ball is Rookie of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The reason LaMelo Ball should win Rookie of the Year in a landslide isn’t about points or assists or rebounds.

It’s about winning. He impacts that so much that it’s changed perception of the Charlotte Hornets.

That’s rare even among the NBA’s top rookies. Many first-season players post gaudy numbers. A few contribute positively to their teams’ fortunes. Very few become the driver of their teams’ success almost instantly.

Ball has, and Tuesday’s 102-99 road victory over the Detroit Pistons illustrated that dramatically.

The Hornets were absurdly shorthanded entering this game. Hours before tip-off, the team announced that two more starters -- power forward Miles Bridges and center P.J. Washington -- were out.

Washington had an excused personal absence. Bridges’ absence is COVID-19 related and will likely cause him to be out for a while. Add that to the losses of Gordon Hayward, Devonte Graham and Cody Martin, and the Hornets were hurting.

So Ball took over: In the fourth quarter, he scored 11 of Charlotte’s 24 points, including two crucial free throws with 5.8 seconds left. Ball grinned widely as he strode to the foul line. He loves accepting this responsibility, this pressure.

“Pretty much growing up, my Pops always said, ‘Fourth quarter!’ -- that the second half always means the most,” Ball said post-game. “Obviously, the fourth quarter is crunch time.”

Crunch time is Ball time. The veterans surrounding him already know that.

“LaMelo came in,” said shooting guard Terry Rozier, “and put us on his back.”

LaMelo Ball knows he belongs

I’ve compared Ball to ex-Hornet Larry Johnson before, not for the way he plays, but for the presence Ball brings to games. Johnson was the 1991 NBA Rookie of the Year in part because he immediately fit on the court with veterans. Ball has similar savvy and confidence.

Ball might be 19, but in basketball knowledge, he could be 30. Teammates say they saw that in the first practice of the preseason, and he’s growing in judgment -- when to attack, when to be patient -- by the month.

“It gets slower and slower,” Ball said of NBA pace. “I’m picking my spots.”

A rocky final seven games

Ball’s “spots” will need to be frequent over the next seven games and beyond. The Hornets are 32-33. clinging to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. There’s a huge difference between eighth and ninth place in the play-in format. The seventh- and eighth-place teams get two chances to win a game and advance to the playoff draw. The ninth- and 10th-place teams are eliminated after one loss.

Bridges, Hayward (sprained foot) and Martin (sprained ankle) all figure to be at least a week away from playing again. The Hornets might get back Graham (knee contusion) and Washington for Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Bottom line: The Hornets will be shorthanded the rest of the regular season. That means Ball being this special isn’t just be tantalizing, it’s essential.

“One of the areas that has surprised me most is his winning plays down the end of games,” coach James Borrego said.

“He’s built for these moments.”

Recommended Stories

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons

    LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.

  • Why the Lakers need to avoid the NBA play-in tournament at all cost

    USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down why the Lakers need to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

  • Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver charged with allegedly assaulting woman after argument

    Weaver has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly punching a woman in the head.

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Jiri Prochazka puts light heavyweights on notice with 10th straight KO

    After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The failing Celtics, mental health and Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Kevin Durant with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/04/2021

  • Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

    Vulgar and direct, Yankees fans cranked up a baleful cacophony for the scandal-tainted Houston Astros — thunderous heckles that belied their pandemic-restricted numbers. “It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. Boos and bad words streamed from the seats in the Astros' return to the Bronx, and Stanton had a homer and four hits to help New York sate those spiteful fans in a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

  • Brett Favre weighs in on Aaron Rodgers rift with Packers

    At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Aaron Rodgers tips his hand on Packers drama — with an assist from Davante Adams

    While declining to divulge his thoughts on his reported trade request, Rodgers is playing the cryptic social media game.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

    Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

  • Who are the fastest NFL players in track’s 100m?

    The 10 fastest 100m sprinters in history who also played in NFL regular season games.

  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett suspended 7 games after benches-clearing incident vs. Chicago Cubs

    Reds pitcher Amir Garrett will appeal a seven-game suspension for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" during Saturday's game against the Cubs.