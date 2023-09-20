Winning 'the game within the game' means halftime restraint for Notre Dame football defense

SOUTH BEND — Halftime with defensive coordinator Al Golden is a streamlined experience for Notre Dame football.

“Sometimes you can just stray too far away from what the guys are comfortable with,” Golden said recently. “Less is more for these guys. Just trying to (emphasize) one, two or three things to hang your hat on and move forward.”

That approach seems to be working well for an Irish defense that has yet to allow a first down on its opening series of the second half. In 17 games since Golden’s arrival 19 months ago, just three opponents have scored to start the third quarter: BYU and USC managed touchdowns, while Navy marched 16 plays to a field goal.

Combine that with an Ohio State offense that has punted on its first possession after the break in all three early-season romps, producing one first down and 27 total yards on 11 plays, and the advantage could swing to the home underdog in Saturday night’s top-10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium.

Eight true home games with Golden as DC and linebackers coach have yielded seven punts and a turnover on downs to start the second half.

“I don't think it's necessarily big adjustments and, you know, we're going to scheme everything out and come out in the second half and just play amazing,” graduate linebacker Jack Kiser said. “It's more so the message. It’s not a big rah-rah speech or anything. It's just, ‘Collect ourselves, go out there as a unit and play a lot better football.’ ”

Golden, who spent six seasons as an NFL assistant with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, speaks often of “solving problems on the grass.” From his perspective, halftime is for subtle tweaks and calm reminders of the fundamentals.

“Listen, there's a little bit going on,” Kiser said, imitating a typical Golden halftime talk. “We’ve just got to get our feet in the ground, play football, go back to the basics and make sure everybody is doing their job. We’ve got to execute. We’ve got to tackle.”

Avoiding the temptation to overcorrect at Notre Dame football

NFL halftimes are a blur at 12 minutes, so the 20 minutes allotted at the college level can seem like an eternity by comparison. With an ever-expanding file of tendency research from the analytics and scouting departments, the temptation for information overload is ever-present.

“Are they play-repeaters?” said Golden, 54. “Or do they hold something back until the third quarter? Yeah, you see all of that.”

Golden, who spent 10 years running his own college programs at Temple and Miami, has learned not to outsmart himself in those moments.

“It’s like anything else: You have to take care of your own business,” he said. “Execute what you have and then adapt to the couple of problem plays. There are always problem plays. There’s not any coordinator out there or defensive coach out there that’s not dealing with a problem. It doesn’t matter who you play. And you’ve got to resolve it, or it’s going to bother you all game.”

Equally troubling? The fear you might be overcorrecting and playing into the hands of a wily opponent.

“The other thing most people don’t think about is sometimes they want you to adjust, so you take the cheese,” Golden said. “And then it’s something else on top of that — that’s more explosive. Sometimes you’ve just got to be like, ‘Do I really want to go down this path? Or do I want to give them that four or five yards?’ That’s the game within the game.”

