'Winning feels like a relief.' St. Xavier sweeps St. Ignatius for DI volleyball title

There was no happiness hangover for the St. Xavier Bombers in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys volleyball Division I state championship.

After defeating Olentangy Liberty in four sets in the state semifinals in what could have been a dream state championship match, the Bombers clinched volleyball title No. 4, the first since 2019, in a sweep of Cleveland St. Ignatius 25-10, 25-21, 25-22.

St. Xavier (27-1) dominated St. Ignatius (24-4) in the first set, forcing the Wildcats to just three kills and nine attack errors in the opening set. The Wildcats figured out their attack and pushed St. Xavier in the final two sets, but the state championship was still the Bombers' to lose. They didn't lose it.

The St. Xavier Bombers are champions at the OHSAA Division I boys volleyball state tournament, Wittenberg University, May 26, 2024.

"There's a lot of people that will tell you that losing hurts worse than winning feels good," St. Xavier head coach Bill Ferris said. "Winning feels like a relief. We've got a great team and have been great all year. It is an awesome feeling to get through that very last match to know that we lived up to the standard we set for ourselves and what we could have been."

The relief comes after not just pulling through with the championship, but doing so after falling in the regional finals in the last three seasons.

"I think it was great to finally finish it off in the state semifinal game," Andrew Berkemeier said. "St. X has had a history of losing in the regional finals so making it here is great by itself and winning the state championship is just amazing."

Andrew Berkemeier scores for St. Xavier as the Bombers top St. Ignatius in straight sets to claim the title at the OHSAA Division I boys volleyball state tournament, Wittenberg University, May 26, 2024.

More: 'The pinnacle of them all': McNicholas wins first boys volleyball state championship

Berkemeier connection lead the Bombers to a title

You can pick your poison when it comes to the St. Xavier lineup, but setter Aidan Berkemeier would rather do it for you.

The senior setter had 38 of the team's 42 assists, including a team-high 18 kills set to twin brother, Andrew.

"I don't know what other team has this great of depth and skill," Aidan Berkemeier said. "Two top middles in the state, two top outsides in the state. What else can you ask for?"

Behind Andrew, sophomore Joe Taggart had 10 kills and Brady Jones followed with seven. Andrew Berkemeier and Joe Byrum led with 12 digs each while Jones paced the squad with three block assists and a solo stop.

Who are St. Xavier volleyball's seniors in 2024?

The Bombers send off six seniors from the 2024 class, including Greater Catholic League South Player of the Year, Region 4 Player of the Year and first-team All-Ohio selection Aidan Berkemeier.

Twin Andrew Berkemeier also departs as does Ohio State commit Brady Jones, Noah Boyett, Joe Byrum and Charlie Bender.

Charlie Bender, Joe Byrum and Aidan Berkemeier hoist the title trophy for St. Xavier at the OHSAA Division I boys volleyball state tournament, Wittenberg University, May 26, 2024.

"Their journey over the four years is awesome to watch," Ferris said. "We knew they were talented kids. A couple of them got to varsity before some others and they all come together this year as this group of seniors. You just can't fake that. You can't simulate that.

"These guys knew what it felt like to lose last year as juniors and did not forget that feeling and they brought all of the other kids along with them for this whole ride. I'm so happy they ended up at the top."

Joe Taggart adds a point in the final set for St. Xavier at the OHSAA Division I boys volleyball state tournament, Wittenberg University, May 26, 2024.

As the final set went on, the St. Xavier cheering section let the coaches on the floor know they demanded an appearance from Bender. Ferris was happy to oblige.

"Charlie is another senior who was voted captain from the very beginning of the year," Ferris said. "Just because he didn't get on the floor as much as everybody does not mean that this team and this coaching staff do not appreciate his contribution."

Noah Boyett, left, spikes for a St. Xavier kill shot at the OHSAA Division I boys volleyball state tournament, Wittenberg University, May 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: St. Xavier sweeps St. Ignatius to win Ohio boys volleyball state title