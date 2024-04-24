Winning FA Cup an 'over-achievement' - Ten Hag

[Getty Images]

Erik ten Hag says winning the FA Cup would be an over-achievement for Manchester United this season given the number of injuries they have sustained.

Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are both doubts for United's game against Sheffield United, injuries that arrive in a season where the squad has faced a glut of fitness issues.

United face Manchester City at Wembley on 25 May, with Ten Hag looking to mark his second season as manager with a trophy.

Even though they are set to miss out on a place in next season's Champions League, he thinks it would be an achievement worth celebrating.

“I would say it’s over, over-performing with all the problems we have had," he said.

"Getting into the final is already a big achievement, but we are here for trophies. We have an opportunity to win one and that is good.

"But we are not satisfied by being in the final, we want to win it. That is our mentality. That is why we are successful.

"That’s why I am successful over 10 years as a manager, I always bring out the maximum of each squad."