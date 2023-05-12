'It's a winning environment.' Bengals rookies open minicamp with high expectations

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor remembers his first NFL rookie minicamp when he was an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

The Dolphins did not have enough offensive linemen, so Taylor's brother-in-law was tasked with playing left tackle and lining up against future All-Pro Olivier Vernon.

"It was a bad matchup," Taylor laughed.

A decade ago, rookie minicamps included four or five practices over a three-day stretch, including a two-a-days session on Saturday. It's evolved drastically since then with the Bengals kicking off their rookie minicamp with a laid-back orientation on a soggy Friday morning from inside the IEL Indoor Facility.

"Get out here with your teammates and get a chance to go through it with coaches for less than an hour," Taylor said. "I think the energy is good, just being receptive to the coaching, listening and doing things the way we want done."

From left: Director of College Scouting Mike Potts, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin, head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talk as rookies stretch during the team’s mini rookie camp, Friday, May 12, 2023, inside the team’s indoor practice bubble in Cincinnati.

The brief 45-minute session wasn't intense enough for any single player to stand out. That comes next week, when the rookies join the rest of the team on Monday.

"Make sure that Monday when you show up you make a strong impression, not only on the coaches, but on your veteran teammates," Taylor said. "We've done our due diligence in bringing in people who we think are a good fit."

Myles Murphy hoping to earn his stripes

Despite the status of being a first-round pick, Bengals' rookie defensive end Myles Murphy is treating the transition to the NFL the same way he approached the adjustment from high school to college.

"You earn your stripes at the bottom of the totem poll. I'm there now and I gotta do what I gotta do to get the respect of my teammates," Murphy said.

With veteran pass-rushers like Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard on the roster, Murphy is hoping for their tutelage without being a bother.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy participates in drills during the team’s rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, inside the team’s indoor practice bubble in Cincinnati.

"Every one of these guys that I'm gonna be sitting next to, they were rookies at one point," Murphy said. "I'm gonna be the guy that's in their ear. I'm gonna be asking questions."

Murphy ran drills Friday with Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby, as another piece of the connection between Clemson and the Bengals' defensive line.

"There are plenty of guys we've interviewed over the last three years at the combine that Marion has recruited and coached," Taylor said. "That speaks a lot to Clemson and the job they've done."

Young secondary gets accommodated

A FaceTime call established by Mike Hilton helped welcome safety Jordan Battle to the secondary after the Alabama product was drafted in the third round.

Battle's preparation to play all four years under Nick Saban will help him adjust quickly to Lou Anarumo's scheme.

"If you're under coach (Nick) Saban, you know it's a complex defense," Battle said. "I gotta realize it's a gift to be smart on the field and just take that all in. A guy who can learn quickly and take that to the field. Just doing that and trying to play as early as possible."

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jordan Battle, far right, participates in drills during the team’s rookie mini camp, Friday, May 12, 2023, inside the team’s indoor practice bubble in Cincinnati.

Second-round pick D.J. Turner II already knew of Hilton, a fellow Georgia native, and Cam Taylor-Britt from their battles in the Big 10.

Turner is excited for a reunion with former Michigan teammate Dax Hill. The two committed to the Wolverines just a few months apart in 2018 and were close throughout their careers in Ann Arbor.

"As soon as we get in the locker room Monday and it can last throughout the year," Turner said of his bond with Hill. "We were always with each other up until he left. I'm ready to work. It's a winning environment and it's gonna be fun."

Charlie Jones looking to find a role

Wide receiver Charlie Jones, a fourth-round pick, is used to the challenges that come with stepping into a new locker room. He started at the University of Buffalo before transferring to Iowa and then Purdue.

"I've had to learn different systems, different coaching styles, meet different players and earn respect," Jones said.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones stretches during the team’s rookie mini camp, Friday, May 12, 2023, inside the team’s indoor practice bubble in Cincinnati.

Now Jones will seek respect into one of the NFL's top wide receiver rooms. Jones had just 39 career receptions before exploding last season with Purdue for 110 catches and more than 1,300 yards.

"This is a receiving group I've been following as a fan and it's awesome to be here," Jones said. "I perked up at the opportunity to learn a lot from people who have established themselves."

Jones, who had more than ,600 return yards in college, is eager to get on the field however he can.

"Special teams is really where I got my foot in the door," he said. "I understand the importance of it and I love being out there on return."

Cincinnati Bengals schedule released

The NFL's regular-season schedule was released Thursday night. As expected, the Bengals will be in the spotlight with four primetime games, including playoff rematches against the Bills and Ravens.

"We take great pride in being a team that people want to watch," Taylor said. "It's exciting for us and our fanbase."

The Bengals will open the season with back-to-back divisional contests (at Cleveland, vs. Baltimore) for the first time since 2012.

"You find out really quick if you're putting yourself in a great position to start the year," Taylor said.

