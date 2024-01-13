What winning out for Alabama WR Isaiah Bond would mean for Texas

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond is in the transfer portal. Texas has a solid chance to earn a commitment from Bond.

The talented pass catcher appears to be trending toward the Longhorns. It’s worth watching if Alabama hiring head coach Kalen DeBoer will have any bearing on his decision, but the early returns on Texas’ chances are promising.

Bond put up 668 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions in 2023. When you see his explosion, it’s a surprise that he only put up that much production. You can imagine Bond having a much higher statistical ceiling in an offense called by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

What would a Texas commitment from Bond mean for the program in Austin? It would mean the Longhorns would have two proven commodities in Bond and Houston transfer Matthew Golden. It could be for wide receiver Johntay Cook what the addition of Adonai Mitchell was for Xavier Worthy.

Sarkisian and company could rely upon Bond to make the game breaking plays. They could rely upon Cook and Golden to simply utilize their skillsets to make plays of their own and be productive with less pressure to produce.

Adding Bond would ensure that players who aren’t ready to start don’t have to start. And if five-star freshman Ryan Wingo or big time 2023 recruits DeAndre Moore and Ryan Niblett play it will be because they proved ready.

There are likely more receivers who could provide a boost for Texas, but none who have entered the portal are on the same level as Bond. We will continue to update the situation as we hear more.

Isaiah Bond | Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 numbers. 48 receptions

668 receiving yards

4 receiving touchdowns One of the most explosive receivers in the country.@isaiahbond_ @SSN_Alabama pic.twitter.com/nU13XkbNOD — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 11, 2024

