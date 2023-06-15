Winning 'adds fuel to the fire' for Motor Mile Speedway champion Kyle Dudley

There was something familiar to Kyle Dudley about Ryan Blaney‘s car for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Written above Blaney‘s passenger side door for the late-May race weekend was Dudley‘s name, celebrating his track championship at Virginia‘s Motor Mile Speedway last season.

Advance Auto Parts has been spotlighting NASCAR track champions on Blaney‘s car all season as part of its Home Track Highlight program, with the name of two champions written on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford every week.

Dudley seeing his name on the car at North Wilkesboro, a track located about 90 minutes from his own home track, was extra special.

“It was awesome. I didn‘t know we‘d get Wilkesboro. That was cool,” Dudley said. “My Facebook blew up with people sending me it. I‘m trying to find a diecast of it to buy because that was pretty cool, especially at Wilkesboro for the first time back in however long. It was a really cool deal.”

Being honored in the NASCAR Cup Series was one of several perks Dudley has found after winning his first track championship. He won the title at Motor Mile Speedway — a NASCAR-sanctioned, 0.416-mile paved oval track in Fairlawn, Virginia — last season, nine years after beginning in the track‘s Late Model division.

“We won a fair amount of races last year, and everything has kept growing,” he said. “It‘s a cool accomplishment. … You can always go to the track knowing no matter what happens, if you never win anything else, you were a champion in the highest division there.

“That‘s just a really cool thing to have in your back pocket.”

Dudley hasn‘t found Victory Lane at Motor Mile this season, but he‘s still in the mix among the top drivers in the track‘s Price‘s Body Shop Late Model standings, currently in seventh place in the points with four top-five finishes in four races.

Kyle Dudley

The 30-year-old first started watching racing when he was young, and his dad Mike was in the midst of a 30-year career in the sport.

“I was just around it the whole time and just loved it,” Dudley said. “Ever since I was a kid, that‘s all I ever wanted to do, so when I got old enough he finally got me a car and that‘s when we started racing.”

It was 2009 when Dudley started in Motor Mile‘s limited sportsman division. He moved up to racing late models four years later.

“It took a while to get the first championship,” Dudley said.

The title was just as unexpected as everything that has come with it. Dudley was second in the points heading into the final race of the season last fall, a night that included twin features. The points leader at the time had trouble in the first race and had to start-and-park his car for the second.

“I felt good about it because I pretty much knew I had to outrun him, so I knew the goal,” Dudley said. “Me and him were battling pretty hard the first race, and he had trouble. … It was a little hectic, but I didn‘t look too far into it. I just went in there and raced, and everything worked out.”

It took several years of trial and error before Dudley could call himself a champion, but the hardships of the past made the title more special.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was kind of something we never really knew was going to be in the realm of possibilities.

“When we first started, we were a lapper. We were doing our best to just try to get top 10s. And then we gradually got better. Kept moving up and got better, kept working harder and getting better cars and finding more and more speed, and finally got to where we could compete for wins. And then we ran all last year and ended up winning the championship, which is crazy to think about. We‘re not big points racers, but everything just kind of fell in line. We kept winning races and everything worked out at the end of the year.”

Kyle Dudley

Mike still helps his son on the car and serves as his spotter every race. Dudley‘s best friend Taylor is his biggest helper in the garage throughout the week, and two other friends, Scottie and Jeff, have also come aboard this season.

“It takes all of them, too,” Dudley said. “You can‘t do this stuff alone. It‘s too hard anymore. It‘s not a one-man show anymore. You can‘t show up to the track with an open trailer with one other guy and be competitive in this late model division anymore. You‘ve got to spend every night at the shop working on it, and have people donating their time and come up with me and work on the car at night.

“I can‘t thank my dad enough for all he‘s done for me throughout the years. He‘s the biggest part behind this thing. Him and my mom and my family have been supporting me and letting me do this stuff, chase this crazy dream we‘ve been chasing.”

In addition to Motor Mile, Dudley plans to travel around Virginia and North Carolina this summer to get as many races in as possible. In an ever-changing sport, he said the biggest thing he feels he needs to stay competitive is more time on the track so he can keep up with drivers who are competing every weekend.

Now that he has a championship, he said he no longer feels like he has to prove himself.

“People know you‘re competitive, you can compete for wins, and you‘ve proven it, so you‘re not out there going to prove anything,” he said. “You‘re out there to win races and show everyone you‘ve still got it.”

Winning a championship has helped his confidence, but he doesn‘t want to shy away from continuing to go for Victory Lane every time he‘s on the track.

“We just want to win and be competitive wherever we are,” he said. “We want to win races. That‘s kind of what we shoot for every time we show up to the track. … So, knock on wood, we‘ve been doing well the last couple years. It‘s been fun, and that‘s what it‘s all about. And we have the most fun when we win, so that‘s what we‘re going to keep trying to do.

“All of us do the same thing. It‘s kind of a labor of love. I‘m glad we‘ve had success with it because it gets old when you get beat every week, so to come out and win some really, really adds fuel to the fire and keeps you going.”

NASCAR racing will return to Motor Mile Speedway on June 24, a night that will feature Twin 50s for the Price’s Body Shop Late Model Stock Car division, Twin 35s for the Collision Plus Sportsman class, as well as races in the DCT Towing Super Streets, Blue Ridge Church Pure 4s, and Stock 6 divisions. Racing will begin at 7 p.m. ET.