Here’s Who’s Winning the 2020 Tour de France After Stage 17
The toughest stage of the Tour lived up to the hype. But how much did it shake up the overall leadersboards?
We’ve made our bold predictions and took a guess at the top riders to watch, but the truth is that the 2020 Tour de France is anyone’s for the taking. Here, we’ll keep you updated on who’s winning the race at any given moment.
The toughest stage of the Tour lived up to the hype. But how much did it shake up the overall leadersboards?