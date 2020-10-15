Winnie Harlow Wears a Velvet Jumpsuit & Flare-Heel Boots to Celebrate the LA Lakers With Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow joined beau Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers team as they celebrated their triumphant NBA finals run at Nobu last night; the Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday to win the 2020 championship title.

Joining the likes of LeBron James and Dwight Howard at the Malibu, Calif., restaurant, Harlow opted for a bold fall look to enjoy the night. Her outfit included a fitted velvet jumpsuit with contrasting side panels and a fuzzy jacket layered on top and a Chanel bag to tout. Kuzma himself decided on a brown monochrome look with a matching jacket and pants set.

When it came to footwear, the model continued the fall-ready appeal of her outfit in nude sock boots. The tight pair came with a pointed toe and a tall flared heel, a trending design amongst footwear brands this year.

As for Harlow herself, the sleek boots join a slew of top styles residing in her footwear closet. The 25-year-old previously modeled shoes from Ugg, Christian Louboutin, Bape and Fendi. She also dipped her toes into design herself with a series of collaborations with Steve Madden as well as a recent partnership with Puma.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June through a post on Instagram, writing that she chose “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The star also said that her first act with Puma will be to donate products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp

