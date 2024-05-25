What winners wear: Indianapolis 500 launches a winning jacket tradition, a la the Masters

It looks like the Indianapolis 500 is taking a page out of The Masters fashion playbook.

International Motor Speedway is presenting race champions with a jacket, signaling membership in the fraternity of winners.

A new tradition.



IMS is pleased to have commissioned the special #Indy500 Winner Jacket, which celebrates membership in the most elite of motorsports clubs, the club of Indianapolis 500 champions.



Today on the Yard of Bricks, the winners were presented with their jackets. pic.twitter.com/jUJkavpNxv — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 24, 2024

The IMS announced its new tradition on Friday via social media with a photo of past Indianapolis 500 winners wearing their new blue single-breasted blazers featuring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo on the left chest pockets.

“IMS is pleased to have commissioned the special #Indy500 Winner Jacket, which celebrates membership in the most elite of motorsports clubs, the club of Indianapolis 500 champions,” the motorsports organization posted on X. “Today on the Yard of Bricks, the winners were presented with their jackets.”

Jackets were made for all 30 of the living Indy 500 winners and IMS owner Roger Penske. Twenty-three past winners were presented with jackets on Friday. A commemorative jacket also was presented to Gil de Ferran’s family.

The lining of the jacket features photos from each driver’s win(s).

Got your Indy 500 outfit planned?: Here are some tips that combine tradition, utility

This year's Indy 500 winner will have two unique jackets

The new ritual means the winner of the 2024 race will add to their wardrobe two champion jackets — the new blue standard and one that IMS commissioned sportswear designer Kristin Juszczyk to make specifically for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The winner will receive their blue blazer once it’s customized.

Indy 500 fashion: See the jacket designed for the race winner

When is the 2024 Indianapolis 500?

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26.

What time does the 2024 Indianapolis 500 start?

Driver introductions will begin at 11:47 a.m. E.T. The race will start at 12:45 p.m. E.T.

How to watch the 2024 Indianapolis 500

Most of the country will be able to view the race on NBC and stream it on Peacock.

On Friday afternoon, the decision about whether a blackout would be lifted for Central Indiana had yet to be announced.

Indy 500 blackout?: What's the latest? Will the race be delayed by weather?

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMS launches Indianapolis 500 jacket tradition for winners