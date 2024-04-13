Winners roar to victory at Davenport Speedway

Davenport Speedway got its 2024 season going Friday, with the Koehler Electric Season Opener. It was a busy night for all, with 120 cars in the pit area. Everyone came in with the goal of winning, but only six would get a taste of the Competitive Concrete Co. victory lane.

Mitch Morris captured the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model feature in his first late model start. Morris started third and took the lead from Mike Goben on lap three. The race was shortened because of cautions and curfew.

Chris Lawrence finished in the runner-up spot with Goben taking third. Matt Ryan and Joe Beal rounded out the top five.

Late Model heat race wins went to Morris, Beal, and Andy Nezworski.

Austen Becerra dominated in the Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified main. Becerra drew a front row start after his heat race and used it well. Austen was able to pull away from the field on the original start and all following restarts. He finished with a three second lead at the checkers.

Spencer Diercks started 11th and dodged a couple of potential cautions to finish second. Third went to Matt Werner followed by Dan Roedl and Ben Chapman.

Logan Veloz picked up where he left off last season, taking a win in the D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod feature. Veloz led all 15 laps enroute to the victory. Trey Grimm scored a second-place finish, ahead of Matt Speidel in third. North Dakota’s Robby Rosselli was fourth and Rayce Mullen fifth.

Nick Seplak took home a win in the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock A-main. Seplak started ninth and took over the lead from Nick Hixson on lap 10. Seplak held a four-second gap over second place Landen Chrestensen at the checkers. Kraig Hughes finished third, over Jesse Owen and Cary Brown.

The Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stocks debuted as a weekly class with Nathan Ballard posting an impressive win. Ballard went from the fifth starting position to the lead in four laps. Second went to Jordan Miles, who ran near the front all race. Daniel Wauters recovered from an early race incident to finish third. Randy LaMar and Sheldon Hunter were fourth and fifth respectively.

Cyle Hawkins outlasted the field in the Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder feature. Only four cars made it to the checkered flag. Joe Lafrenz, Thomas Adams, and Jason Rhoads finished second through fourth, in that order.

Stock car racing action continues April 19 at Davenport Speedway. Next Friday is “Hot Rod Night at the Races.” Bring your hot rod to the track and get a discount on your grandstand ticket.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

April 12, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS (21 ENTRIES)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[3]; 2. 8L-Chris Lawrence[2]; 3. 1M-Mike Goben[1]; 4. 07-Matt Ryan[4]; 5. 77-Joe Beal[8]; 6. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[20]; 7. 88-Evan Miller[14]; 8. 1H-Mike Haines[13]; 9. 74-Doug Burkhead[16]; 10. 6-Broderick Prescott[17]; 11. 77F-Josh Foster[12]; 12. 57-Brandon Loos[22]; 13. 35-Ryan Claeys[10]; 14. 84-Sam Halstead[5]; 15. 7-Andy Nezworski[9]; 16. 70-Mack Mulvany[7]; 17. 9-Travis Denning[11]; 18. 16-Dave Wadsager[19]; 19. 65-Chuck Hanna[21]; 20. 3-Bryce Garnhart[6]; 21. (DNS) 77J-Steve Johnson; 22. (DNS) 19-Kelly Pestka

Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[2]; 2. 70-Mack Mulvany[1]; 3. 07-Matt Ryan[7]; 4. 84-Sam Halstead[8]; 5. 1H-Mike Haines[3]; 6. 74-Doug Burkhead[4]; 7. 16-Dave Wadsager[6]; 8. 57-Brandon Loos[5]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 77-Joe Beal[4]; 2. 35-Ryan Claeys[2]; 3. 8L-Chris Lawrence[6]; 4. 1M-Mike Goben[1]; 5. 88-Evan Miller[5]; 6. 6-Broderick Prescott[3]; 7. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[7]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 7-Andy Nezworski[2]; 2. 3-Bryce Garnhart[7]; 3. 9-Travis Denning[5]; 4. 77F-Josh Foster[3]; 5. 77J-Steve Johnson[6]; 6. 19-Kelly Pestka[1]; 7. 65-Chuck Hanna[4]

IMCA MODIFIEDS (29 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 22-Austen Becerra[2]; 2. 21-Spencer Diercks[11]; 3. 93-Matt Werner[3]; 4. 33X-Dan Roedl[17]; 5. 1JR-Ben Chapman[18]; 6. 86B-Jake Morris[13]; 7. 01M-Mitch Way[6]; 8. 5-Rob Dominacki[19]; 9. 44X-Blaise Lewis[29]; 10. 99M-Charlie Mohr[4]; 11. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[25]; 12. 9G-Anthony Guss[21]; 13. 53-Matt Stein[20]; 14. 5D-Bob Dominacki[28]; 15. 87-Blake Woodruff[22]; 16. 99-Brandon Jewell[7]; 17. 8C-Michael Claeys[14]; 18. 9Z-Chris Zogg[26]; 19. 50-Denny Eckrich[23]; 20. 88-Tony Von Dresky[8]; 21. 57-Andrew Hamburg[1]; 22. D55-Scotte Lemke[10]; 23. 1-Eric Barnes[5]; 24. G1-Mike Garland[9]; 25. 32X-Skyler Woods[15]; 26. 2X-Patrick Moore[27]; 27. 17-Jason Pershy[12]; 28. (DNS) 3-Dustin Smith; 29. (DNS) 07-Jon Coombs

Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 21-Spencer Diercks[10]; 2. 57-Andrew Hamburg[2]; 3. 99M-Charlie Mohr[8]; 4. G1-Mike Garland[6]; 5. 86B-Jake Morris[9]; 6. 3-Dustin Smith[5]; 7. 5-Rob Dominacki[7]; 8. 87-Blake Woodruff[1]; 9. 86-Jeremy Gustaf[3]; 10. (DNS) 5D-Bob Dominacki

Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jason Pershy[1]; 2. 22-Austen Becerra[3]; 3. 93-Matt Werner[5]; 4. 1-Eric Barnes[2]; 5. 8C-Michael Claeys[8]; 6. 33X-Dan Roedl[10]; 7. 53-Matt Stein[9]; 8. 50-Denny Eckrich[6]; 9. 9Z-Chris Zogg[7]; 10. 2X-Patrick Moore[4]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 99-Brandon Jewell[2]; 2. 88-Tony Von Dresky[4]; 3. 01M-Mitch Way[5]; 4. D55-Scotte Lemke[9]; 5. 32X-Skyler Woods[7]; 6. 1JR-Ben Chapman[8]; 7. 9G-Anthony Guss[1]; 8. 07-Jon Coombs[6]; 9. (DNS) 44X-Blaise Lewis

STREET STOCKS (17 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11S-Nick Seplak[9]; 2. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[6]; 3. 0-Kraig Hughes[1]; 4. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 5. 81-Cary Brown[5]; 6. 76-Bryan Ritter[12]; 7. 11T-Trevor Tucker[11]; 8. 5-Tom Riggs[14]; 9. 2-Nick Hixson[3]; 10. 31-Donnie Louck[4]; 11. 88-Jake Lund[17]; 12. 77W-Andrew Burk[10]; 13. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[8]; 14. K67-Braiden Keller[2]; 15. 41-Kyle Anderson[16]; 16. (DNS) 23W-Keegan Wells; 17. (DNS) 78A-Caleb Andreatta

Heat 1 – Top 5 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. K67-Braiden Keller[4]; 2. 2-Nick Hixson[5]; 3. 11S-Nick Seplak[3]; 4. 81-Cary Brown[2]; 5. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[7]; 6. 11T-Trevor Tucker[6]; 7. 23W-Keegan Wells[1]; 8. 78A-Caleb Andreatta[9]; 9. (DNS) 88-Jake Lund

Heat 2 – Top 5 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 31-Donnie Louck[5]; 2. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[4]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 4. 0-Kraig Hughes[2]; 5. 77W-Andrew Burk[1]; 6. 76-Bryan Ritter[3]; 7. 5-Tom Riggs[6]; 8. 41-Kyle Anderson[8]

IMCA SPORTMODS (29 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[2]; 2. 88-Trey Grimm[8]; 3. 14J-Matt Speidel[1]; 4. 0-Robby Rosselli[12]; 5. 777-Rayce Mullen[7]; 6. 118-Austin Stamm[3]; 7. 69ER-Ryan Reed[9]; 8. X-Matt Fulton Jr[25]; 9. X14-Randy Farrell[15]; 10. 97-Josh Geigle[18]; 11. 9H-Levi Heath[20]; 12. 71J-Justin Schroeder[17]; 13. 51-Mike Clausen[21]; 14. 22-Alex Houston[13]; 15. 51X-Cody Weih[26]; 16. 8S-Josh Starr[27]; 17. 54-Nick Shrope[22]; 18. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[23]; 19. 39R-Rance Powell[24]; 20. 33-Jarett Franzen[10]; 21. 17-Todd Dykema[11]; 22. 4G-Kevin Goben[14]; 23. 65-David Engelkens[16]; 24. 35-Pat Emerick[19]; 25. 2K-Tony Kraklio[29]; 26. 18C-Dakota Cole[5]; 27. 117A-Logan Cumby[4]; 28. 36N-Joe Nemitz[6]; 29. 9W-Ryan Walker[28]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 777-Rayce Mullen[3]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[10]; 3. 33-Jarett Franzen[7]; 4. 36N-Joe Nemitz[5]; 5. 22-Alex Houston[8]; 6. 65-David Engelkens[1]; 7. 35-Pat Emerick[4]; 8. 54-Nick Shrope[6]; 9. X-Matt Fulton Jr[9]; 10. 9W-Ryan Walker[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 69ER-Ryan Reed[1]; 2. 17-Todd Dykema[3]; 3. 18C-Dakota Cole[5]; 4. 118-Austin Stamm[4]; 5. 4G-Kevin Goben[9]; 6. 71J-Justin Schroeder[6]; 7. 9H-Levi Heath[8]; 8. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[10]; 9. 51X-Cody Weih[7]; 10. 2K-Tony Kraklio[2]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 117A-Logan Cumby[1]; 2. 0-Robby Rosselli[4]; 3. 88-Trey Grimm[2]; 4. 14J-Matt Speidel[8]; 5. X14-Randy Farrell[9]; 6. 97-Josh Geigle[3]; 7. 51-Mike Clausen[6]; 8. 39R-Rance Powell[7]; 9. 8S-Josh Starr[5]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK (16 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 29-Nathan Ballard[5]; 2. 4-Jordan Miles[3]; 3. H2O-Daniel Wauters[1]; 4. 4R-Randy LaMar[4]; 5. 28-Sheldon Hunter[9]; 6. 4M-Karter Miles[11]; 7. 8-Evan Roberts[13]; 8. 7M-Justin Morhardt[12]; 9. 2-Kaiden Hixson[15]; 10. 24-Matt Bennett[2]; 11. 17M-Jared Miller[6]; 12. 86-Logan Gustaf[16]; 13. 5-Chase Hixson[14]; 14. 88-Jason Schutterle[8]; 15. 03-TJ Harms[7]; 16. 22H-Kyler Hefty[10]

Heat 1 -Top Redraw (6 Laps): 1. 29-Nathan Ballard[2]; 2. 03-TJ Harms[1]; 3. 17M-Jared Miller[3]; 4. 24-Matt Bennett[5]; 5. 22H-Kyler Hefty[6]; 6. 4M-Karter Miles[4]; 7. 8-Evan Roberts[7]; 8. 2-Kaiden Hixson[8]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Redraw (6 Laps): 1. H2O-Daniel Wauters[3]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[4]; 3. 28-Sheldon Hunter[8]; 4. 4-Jordan Miles[1]; 5. 88-Jason Schutterle[6]; 6. 7M-Justin Morhardt[7]; 7. 5-Chase Hixson[5]; 8. 86-Logan Gustaf[2]

SPORT COMPACTS (7 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Cyle Hawkins[4]; 2. 56-Joe Lafrenz[6]; 3. 47-Thomas Adams[3]; 4. 514-Jason Rhoads[7]; 5. 8S-Josh Starr[1]; 6. 5B-Jake Benischek[5]; 7. 14-Drew Wise[2]

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.